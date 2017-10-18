Celtic announce starting XI to face Bayern Munich

Both Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong have returned to the Celtic starting XI to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

In the influential midfielders were both injured during the trip to Anderlecht in the previous round of group games; Armstrong picked up a strain in training while Brown was substituted off with a hamstring injury during the 3-0 win.

Elsewhere, Mikael Lustig is preferred to Nir Bitton at centre-back with Jozo Simunovic failing to prove his fitness in time. That opens up a space for Cristian Gambos to start at right-back.

In attack, Leigh Griffiths gets the nod ahead of French striker Moussa Dembele.

Celtic XI: Gordon; Gamboa, Lustig, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham, Armstrong, Roberts; Sinclair, Griffiths

Subs: de Vries, Bitton, Dembele, Rogic, Ajer, McGregor, Forrest

