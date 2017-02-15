Celtic and Rangers Scottish Cup quarter-finals live on TV

Celtic and Rangers’ Scottish Cup quarter-finals will both be screened live by Sky Sports.

Rangers v Hamilton Academical will be played on Saturday 4 March and will kick-off at 12.30pm.

Rangers' Barrie McKay challenges Morton's Jamie Lindsay during the Ibrox side's Scottish Cup fifth round win. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Ibrox club, beaten finalists last season, booked their place in the last eight with a narrow 2-1 win over Morton on Sunday.

Hamilton squeezed through against Dunfermline, beating the Fife side on penalties in a replay on Tuesday night.

Celtic’s quarter-final against St Mirren has been moved to Sunday 5 March and will also kick-off at 12.30pm.

The Scottish champions are on course for a domestic treble this season and are seeking to reach their first Scottish Cup final since 2013.

St Mirren, involved in a relegation dogfight in the Championship, defeated Celtic in the semi-finals of the League Cup that year.

The Aberdeen v Partick Thistle quarter-final will also be shown live, with BBC Scotland screening the game at Pittodrie on 5 March (kick-off 3pm).

The only last-eight tie which has not been selected for live television coverage is the game between Hibs or Hearts and Ayr United.

The Edinburgh clubs are due to meet in a fifth-round replay at Easter Road next Wednesday.