Celtic agree £2.8m deal to sign Kouassi Eboue from Krasnodar

Celtic have agreed a £2.8 million deal to sign Kouassi Eboue from Russian side FC Krasnodar. The teenage defensive midfielder could join the club on their winter break trip to Dubai.

Eboue, 19, has emerged on the clubs’ radars this season since signing for Krasnodar, currently fifth in the Russian Premier League. Eboue, from the Ivory Coast, moved from the Armenian club FC Shirak last year.

Obtaining a work permit could form a potential obstacle. Eboue has not yet played international football for Ivory Coast after being left on the bench for recent friendlies against Morocco and France. He wasn’t named in their squad for the 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe on Boxing Day.

But he played in all six of Krasnodar’s Europa League group games after scoring to help them get past Maltese side Birkirkara, conquerors of Hearts, in the qualifying stage.

Celtic were previously linked with Darlington Nagbe, a United States international midfielder, but talks broke down late last year after the Portland Timbers player visited Celtic Park to watch the Champions League clash with Barcelona in November.

But Rodgers has moved quickly to spend some of the Champions League windfall earned despite Celtic finishing bottom of their group.