Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers: Moussa Dembele hat-trick destroys Gers

Moussa Dembele scored the first hat-trick in an Old Firm league match for 50 years as Celtic destroyed Rangers 5-1.
Dembele, filling in for the injured Leigh Griffiths, bagged a first half double as Celtic powered their way into a 2-0 lead following a slow start to the contest.
Rangers answered back through Joe Garner right on the stroke of half-time and the visitors responded with an improved showing in the first 15 minutes following the restart.
READ MORE: Celtic captain Scott Brown: ‘It was men against boys’
Celtic then restored their two-goal advantage when Dembele released Scott Sinclair to make it 3-1, before Rangers were reduced to ten men following a red card dished out to debutant Philippe Senderos.
After assistant David Weir was sent to the stands, Rangers’ sunk further into despair as Dembele secured his hat-trick. The 20-year-old cooly finished past Wes Foderingham after being picked out at the back post.
Stuart Armstrong then put the icing on the cake with a finish in injury time.
Celtic continue their 100 per cent start to the league season and are now four points ahead of their Glasgow rivals in the table having played a game less.
It was the first hat-trick in an Old Firm league match since Stevie Chalmers hit a treble for Celtic against Rangers in 1966.
Dembele’s was the perfect hat-trick: a header, a right-footed strike and a left-footed goal.
READ MORE: BoyleSports Rumour Mill: Dembele to start ahead of Griffiths
Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>