Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers: Moussa Dembele hat-trick destroys Gers

Moussa Dembele scored the first hat-trick in an Old Firm league match for 50 years as Celtic destroyed Rangers 5-1.

Dembele, filling in for the injured Leigh Griffiths, bagged a first half double as Celtic powered their way into a 2-0 lead following a slow start to the contest.

Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates the first goal of his hat-trick with Scott Sinclair, who also scored. Picture: Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Rangers answered back through Joe Garner right on the stroke of half-time and the visitors responded with an improved showing in the first 15 minutes following the restart.

READ MORE: Celtic captain Scott Brown: ‘It was men against boys’

Celtic then restored their two-goal advantage when Dembele released Scott Sinclair to make it 3-1, before Rangers were reduced to ten men following a red card dished out to debutant Philippe Senderos.

After assistant David Weir was sent to the stands, Rangers’ sunk further into despair as Dembele secured his hat-trick. The 20-year-old cooly finished past Wes Foderingham after being picked out at the back post.

Stuart Armstrong then put the icing on the cake with a finish in injury time.

Celtic continue their 100 per cent start to the league season and are now four points ahead of their Glasgow rivals in the table having played a game less.

It was the first hat-trick in an Old Firm league match since Stevie Chalmers hit a treble for Celtic against Rangers in 1966.

Dembele’s was the perfect hat-trick: a header, a right-footed strike and a left-footed goal.

READ MORE: BoyleSports Rumour Mill: Dembele to start ahead of Griffiths

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>