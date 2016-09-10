Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers: How they rated at Celtic Park

Celtic were comfortable winners in the first league derby with Rangers in four years. Here is how the two teams rated at Celtic Park.

CELTIC

DORUS DE VRIES: Took over from Craig Gordon immediately after being signed by Brendan Rodgers. The Dutchman made his Old Firm debut and had little to do, aside from the goal. 6/10

MIKAEL LUSTIG: The Sweden right-back enjoyed a good battle with Barrie McKay and came out with more than honours even. 7

KOLO TOURE: Another debutant in the fixture, the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender showed his experience in handling the Gers attacks. 7

ERIK SVIATCHENKO: Scored against Rangers in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at Hampden last season but had little impact on this affair. 6

KIERAN TIERNEY: Recovered from the ankle knock that kept him out the Scotland squad for last Sunday’s win in Malta, the teenage left-back got in a few good crosses, especially in first-half. 6

SCOTT BROWN: All eyes were on the Celtic captain and his clash with Joey Barton who had described him as being “nowhere near my level” but it was a mostly insipid battle between the two players. 6.

NIR BITTON: An unspectacular but efficient midfielder, he set up Dembele for his second. 6

JAMES FORREST: Found his form under Rodgers and got some decent crosses in from the right although at the other times he could have proved more of a threat from good position. 6

TOM ROGIC: One of Celtic’s best players this season, the Australian looked to inspire from midfield with some nifty foot work but was repalaced early in the second-half by Armstrong. 6

SCOTT SINCLAIR: The jet-heeled winger provided the corner for Dembele’s opener and was always a danger. Added a third with a good finish. 7

MOUSSA DEMBELE: Given a start due to Leigh Griffiths’ injury, the French striker started slowly but grew in confidence after getting the opener to go and get his hat-trick. 9

SUBSTITUTES

STUART ARMSTRONG: (on 54, for Rogic): The former Dundee United midfielder looked fresh and purposeful, adding a fifth. 6.

PATRICK ROBERTS: (on 64, for Forrest): Missed an open goal against Rangers at Hampden last season and had to come off the bench for Forrest and worked hard to open up the Gers defence further. 5

CALLUM MCGREGOR: (on 74, for Brown): The midfielder replaced Brown when the points were secure. 5

RANGERS

WES FODERINGHAM: Could do little about any of the goals he conceded but was fortunate his spill just after Dembele’s first goal did not prove more costly. 5

JAMES TAVERNIER: Swung over the cross which got Rangers back into proceedings but had a difficult afternoon trying to deal with Sinclair’s pace and trickery. 5

ROB KIERNAN: It was the centre-back’s blunder which handed the home side their second goal as he fed the ball straight to Bitton. Looked weak at the opener too. 5

PHILIPPE SENDEROS: The former Arsenal defender had a nightmare debut. He was at fault for all of Celtic’s first three goals and then left his team up against it for the final 15 minutes as he collected a second booking for a crazy handball. 4

LEE WALLACE: The Rangers skipper tried to get forward in the first half but looked more concerned about the trickery of Forrest. Had to fill in at centre-half when Kiernan and Senderos both departed. 5

JOEY BARTON: The spotlight was on the former England midfielder after his pre-match boasts about bossing Brown but it was his failure to get to grips with Rogic when Rangers gave most of the troubles early on. 5

NIKO KRANJCAR: Mark Warburton gambled on starting with the Croatian, who has not looked fully sharp since arriving in the summer. He put himself about more this time but skated close to the edge with some of his tackles and it was no surprise he did not reappear for the second half after picking up a booking. 5

JOSH WINDASS: Back after a six-week hamstring lay-off but looked keen to make his mark as he got his head down and ran at the Celtic defence. His final ball, though, lacked a cutting edge. 7

KENNY MILLER: Spent most of his time on the pitch tracking back to help Tavernier deal with Sinclair. Did provide Joe Garner with an assist though. 6

JOE GARNER: Gave Rangers belief on the stroke of half-time when he nodded home his first goal for the club from close range but otherwise found himself isolated up front. 6

BARRIE McKAY: The Scotland winger was not his usual threat in possession as he gifted the ball away time and again. Did come close to an equaliser just after half-time but that was a rare highlight. 5

SUBSTITUTES

ANDY HALLIDAY (on 46, for Kranjcar): Thrown on to solidify the Rangers midfield at half-time but could not stop the onslaught. 5

MARTYN WAGHORN (on 63, for Miller): Had a chance right at the death to add a touch of respectability to the scoreline. 5

HARRY FORRESTER (on 71, for Kiernan): The game was gone by the time the playmaker was introduced. 4

