Celtic 5 - 0 Astana: Champions League group stage all but secured

Celtic are on the cusp of the Champions League group stages after a 5-0 first leg victory over Kazakhstani champions Astana.

The hosts opened the scoring after Yevgeny Postnikov inadvertently helped the ball into the back off his own net after a terrific run from Tom Rogic.

Scott Sinclair then netted the first of his two goals shortly before half-time. The attacker raced on to a stray pass from László Kleinheisler before forcing his shot beyond Aleksandr Mokin in the Astana goal.

Sinclair made it three on the hour mark. Knocking the ball to Leigh Griffiths, he continued his run behind the defence, timing it to perfection so he could remain onside for the return pass before firing through the legs of Mokin.

Celtic piled on the misery with 11 minutes remaining after James Forrest took a lay off from Griffiths and fired it into the far corner.

Griffiths then completed the scoring with a 88th minute shot which found the back of the net via a deflection off Igor Shitov.

More to follow...