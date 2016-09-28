Celtic 3 - 3 Manchester City: How the players rated

Celtic and Manchester City played out a thrilling contest in the Champions League at Celtic Park.

Here’s how the players on each side rated...

CELTIC

GK - Craig Gordon

The Scotland goalkeeper returned at the expense of Dorus de Vries and could do little with the first-half goals, making a great save at the end to secure the draw. 6

RB - Mikael Lustig

Usually a steady if unspectacular figure in the Hoops defence, he had to keep his concentration when City came forward down his flank. 6

Kolo Toure: Brought to Celtic Park by Brendan Rodgers, the former City defender had to use all his experience to thwart the razor sharp Blues attackers. 6

CB - Erik Sviatchenko

The powerful Danish defender had a difficult task trying to keep tabs on Sergio Aguero and the other City forwards. 6

LB - Kieran Tierney

Celtic’s bright young left-back did well for his goal but found it tough at times against Raheem Sterling. 6

DM - Scott Brown

The Parkhead captain was one of the few who came through with pass marks in the 7-0 defeat in the Nou Camp and he worked hard in the midfield to create and destroy. 7

DM - Nir Bitton

An unhurried and calm influence in the middle of the park for the majority of the game. 7

MR - James Forrest

Rejuvenated since Rodgers took over in the summer, the Scotland winger regularly threatened down the right. 7

AM - Tom Rogic

The Australia midfielder has been one of Celtic’s top performers this season and he caused City all sorts of problems before he was replaced by Armstrong early in the second half. 8

ML - Scott Sinclair

A former City player whose enthusiasm for the game has been rekindled by Rodgers. His direct play was a problem for the visitors. 7

FC - Moussa Dembele

Preferred to fellow in-form striker Leigh Griffiths, the 20-year-old French striker got two poachers’ goals and was a handful for the visiting defence with his pace and power. 8

Substitutes:

Stuart Armstrong (for Rogic, 57): Came on for Rogic early in the second half and most of his work was in the defensive side of the game. 6

Patrick Roberts (for Forrest, 80): On loan from City but allowed to feature, he had little time to shine. 5

Leigh Griffiths (for Bitton, 84): No time to make an impact. 5

MANCHESTER CITY

GK - Claudio Bravo

Could do nothing about any of Celtic’s goals and competently dealt with everything else that came his way. 6

DR - Pablo Zabaleta

Had his hands full defensively at times, particularly early on as Celtic went at City. 6

DC - Nicolas Otamendi

No major errors, but has certainly had more convincing showings than this. 6

DC - Aleksandar Kolarov

Assisted City’s first goal, albeit via a mis-hit shot. At fault for Celtic’s third. 6

DL - Gael Clichy

Also kept more busy on the flank than he perhaps would have expected, before being withdrawn in the second half. 6

DM - Fernandinho

Reacted well to score his goal, but also uncharacteristically made a number of mistakes. 6

MC - Ilkay Gundogan

Showed some very nice touches, but like Fernandinho, not as influential as he would have liked. 6

MR - Raheem Sterling

Swiftly made amends for his unfortunate deflection that sent Tierney’s shot into the City net by scoring a fine equaliser, and had other bright moments. 7

MC - David Silva

Showed his class on various occasions, including in the build-up to two of his side’s goals. 8

ML - Nolito

Brought into the team for the injured Kevin De Bruyne and responded by producing a lively display, capped by a goal. 7

FC - Sergio Aguero

Had a handful of decent moments, but overall not at his most potent. 6

Substitutes:

John Stones (for Clichy, 73): Moved into the centre of defence to allow Kolarov to go out to left-back and push forward. 6

Fernando (for Nolito, 76): His introduction meant Fernandinho could have a more advanced role as City tried to turn the screw towards the end. 6

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Mark Warburton SFA charge | Aberdeen-Rangers ref given Europa tie | Brendan Rodgers’ mistake

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY