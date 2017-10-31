Celtic 1 - 2 Bayern Munich: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player in Tuesday night’s defeat to Bayern Munich at Celtic Park.

Callum McGregor, second left, celebrates with his Celtic team-mates after netting the equaliser. Picture: AP

Craig Gordon - 5

Made a strong second half save from James Rodriguez but this was not enough to atone for his earlier error. The keeper was too rash in rushing from his line to close down Kingsley Coman, making it much easier for the Frenchman to turn and pass the ball into the back of the net.

Mikael Lustig - 7

Showed himself to be a much better option at the right-back option than either Anthony Ralston or Cristian Gambos at this level. Never allowed himself to be beaten by Kingsley Coman down the flank.

Dedryck Boyata - 6

Made a big mistake at the opening goal, strangely letting the ball bounce instead of clearing it first time. Otherwise he had a solid game at the heart of the defence.

Nir Bitton - 7

Javi Martinez may have rose above the Israeli to head in the winning goal, but it would be harsh to judge his performance purely on that moment, especially when the midfielder had the run on the emergency centre-back. Played with an aggression we’ve rarely seen from the usually passive player as he pressed opposing attackers with real vigour.

Kieran Tierney - 8

Another impressive performance from the young defender on the grandest stage. He stood up to the attacking threat from the visitors and put in a couple of tantalising crosses in the second half.

Scott Brown - 7

Competed well in the centre of the park. Though he was caught in possession on a couple of occasions, his tenacity helped him to break up play and throw Bayern off their rhythm in the first half. Started well but tired.

James Forrest - 9

Undoubtedly Celtic’s best player on the night. The right winger was full of direct, purposeful running. When he wasn’t single-handedly dragging his side up the park, he was setting up team-mates with pointing crosses and passing.

Stuart Armstrong - 7

Wasted a gilt-edged early chance after being found free at the back post from James Forrest. Didn’t let it affect his performance, though, as he imposed himself on the game. His passing was a little slack on occasion.

Callum McGregor - 7

Did a lot of off-the-ball work to close down his Bayern counterparts. Didn’t contribute to the attack as much as some of his midfield partners... well, until he caused Celtic Park to explode with joy by keeping his cool to slot home Forrest’s perfectly-weighted through ball.

Scott Sinclair - 5

Very quiet night from the winger who contributed little on an attacking sense. Gets pass marks for his unselfish defensive play, which was an improvement on the match in Germany two weeks ago.

Moussa Dembele - 6

Started off brightly, taking on Jerome Boateng, getting a step on the Bayern defender and firing a shot wide. However, he faded as the match went on and was lucky to last the 90 minutes.

SUBSTITUTES

Tom Rogic - 4 - Failed to stick with David Alaba at the winning goal, giving the full-back time and space to cross for Martinez.

Leigh Griffiths - 4 - Had a great opportunity to play through Moussa Dembele for a late chance but massively overhit his pass.

