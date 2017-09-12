Celtic 0 - 5 PSG: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for each and every Celtic player after the 5-0 hammering suffered at the hands of PSG.

Craig Gordon - 5

He couldn’t really do much about any of PSG’s five goals, while the other chances from the visitors tended to miss the target.

Anthony Ralston - 3

Started well in the opening 20 minutes but was burned by Neymar for goals one and two. Showed plenty of determination in the second half, but also culpable at the fourth.

Mikael Lustig - 4

Unlucky to score an own goal after Ralston missed his clearance. A dreadful end to a torturous evening for the Swede.

Jozo Simunovic - 2

Completely lost his head by fouling Edinson Cavani, which gifted PSG a penalty and a third goal before half-time. Similarly poor at the fifth goal as Cavani netted again.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Did a commendable job in trying to follow Kylian Mbappe, but this curtailed his attacking threat. Still managed to put in a couple of dangerous crosses, though.

Scott Brown - 4

Without a natural No.10 to cover due to PSG’s system, he was dragged out of position constantly. All in all, the game passed him by.

Patrick Roberts - 6

Started slow with a couple of loose passes but started to cause PSG some problems with his darting runs inside as the half went on. Tired as the game wore on and was substituted for James Forrest.

Olivier Ntcham - 4

He was largely sharp and crisp with his passing, but off the ball he was left chasing shadows.

Stuart Armstrong - 3

Though he was able to drive Celtic up the park a couple of times, he couldn’t get near his opposing midfielders and was guilty of being slack in his passing. Hooked at half-time.

Scott Sinclair - 5

He was always willing to drive at the opposing back-line and even managed to fashion himself a couple of shooting opportunities because of it. However, he was often guilty of neglecting his defensive duties.

Leigh Griffiths - 5

Cut a frustrated figure in attack as Celtic’s change of formation left him without a No.10 offering another presence in attack.

SUBS

Tom Rogic - 5 - Brought on to add some attacking impetus but couldn’t do much to impact the game.

Odsonne Edouard - 4 - A largely peripheral figure after replacing Griffiths.

James Forrest - n/a - Late sub for Roberts.

