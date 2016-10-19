Celtic 0 - 2 Borussia Mönchengladbach: How the Celtic players rated

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player after their Champions League loss at Parkhead.

Craig Gordon: 7

The goalkeeper made a terrific first-half save from Ibrahima Traoré, getting down well to stop the midfielder’s low shot, before scrambling to recover the loose ball. Allowed the opening goal to escape between his legs, though it was hit with great pace from close range.

Mikael Lustig: 6

Defensively the Swedish international was solid - including a last-ditch challenge to deny André Hahn a clear shot at goal in the first half - but his crossing left a lot to be desired on a night where he was the out-ball for Celtic going forward.

Kolo Toure: 5

Two unfortunate errors from the centre-back cost his side dearly. His second half performance was night and day from his first, where he made a couple of vitals blocks in the Celtic penalty area.

Erik Sviatchenko: 6

The Danish international’s positioning was all over the place in the first half as he struggled to keep the shape of the back-line. He settled down after the break and had an accomplished second 45 minutes, including a terrific goal-saving tackle to deny Hahn running through.

Kieran Tierney: 6

Similar to Lustig, Tierney was fine in defence but struggled to make an impact at the other end. Gladbach did a great job of marshalling the full-back as he strode forward, and he couldn’t make as many of his usual marauding runs as he would have liked.

Scott Brown: 6

Struggled in the opening 30 minutes alongside Nir Bitton as Celtic’s wide open shape left the pair exposed against visiting attacks. He enjoyed a better second half, often retreating between the centre-backs to get attacks started.

Nir Bitton: 5

Struggled to keep up with the pace of the Mönchengladbach attacks in the first half as wide-men Traoré and Jonas Hofmann enabled the visitors to outnumber their opponents in the centre by drifting inside. Got to grips with things a little bit more after half-time, but was deservedly subbed for McGregor’s mobility once Celtic went a goal down.

James Forrest: 6

A quiet night for the attacker who was pinned back in his own half for the most part and never got the chance to use his pace to run at the opposing defence. Hooked for Patrick Roberts.

Tom Rogic: 7

One of Celtic’s more accomplished players on the day, though by his recent high standards he wasn’t at his best. Found space hard to come by but did manage to thread through a terrific through ball for Sinclair. Subbed for Leigh Griffiths.

Scott Sinclair: 7

The miss which followed Rogic’s pass aside, Sinclair had the strongest game of any Celtic attacker and always looked the player most likely to grab Celtic a goal. On another day he might just have managed it.

Moussa Dembele: 6

Worked hard throughout the match but never got the service required to reproduce his heroic performance against Manchester City three weeks ago.

Substitutes

Callum McGregor (for Bitton, 63 mins): 5 - Added some much needed energy in the centre.

Leigh Griffiths (for Rogic, 71 mins): 5 - Ball didn’t quite break for him on a couple of occasions inside the penalty box.

Patrick Roberts (for Forrest, 73 mins): 5 - Had one great run, but otherwise not much time to make an impact.

