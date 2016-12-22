Search

Calvin Miller switches role for fast-track into Celtic team

Celtic's Calvin Miller impressed on his debut against Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS

He is still listed on the Celtic website as a striker but Calvin Miller could have a big future at the club as a left-back.

The teenager impressed there on his first-team debut against Partick Thistle on Tuesday, winning the praise of his manager, Brendan Rodgers, the man responsible for the front-to-back conversion.

Rodgers compared Miller’s switch to Ryan Bertrand, the Southampton defender who he had under his wing at Chelsea. Like Miller, Bertrand saw himself as a winger before he was developed into an international class left-back.

The Celtic youth is still in the early stages of learning to play at the back but recognises it could give him a faster route into the top team.

“I’ve played the last three development games in that position and I am just adapting to it,” said Miller, 18. “It’s getting me quicker into the first team and hopefully I maintain my performances. It’s good having that variety of positions in my locker. The other boys who have come through have given me a lot of advice.”

With Kieran Tierney and Emilio Izaguirre ahead of him in the pecking order, Miller faces a couple of major obstacles on his path to regular first-team football but he was happy to bask in the warm glow of a winning debut yesterday.

“It was amazing,” he said of the 1-0 win over Partick. “I was just so happy to be part of it and I’m glad we got the win.

“It was the perfect debut. I had an idea on Sunday that I would play and it was in my mind. I was nervous for a few hours before the game, but I just went out and did my job.

“As kick-off came closer, I was more focused and the nerves started to go away.

“The boys all helped me.

“All my family were there so it was great.

“Hopefully, I can keep doing well and the gaffer includes me in the squads again. He just told me to be myself, be direct and get crosses in.”

