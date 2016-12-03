Brendan Rodgers warns Celtic players over complacency

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned his squad that any signs they are resting on their laurels will bring ejection from the club.

As he prepared to lead his side into a meeting with Motherwell today – where his team will be seeking to extend their winning form following 15 victories in a 16-game unbeaten domestic run that has brought seven straight clean sheets – the Irishman said there was “no chance” of them coasting.

“We’ve made a good start but we have been looking this week at how we can be better,” Rodgers said. “We set out goals at the start of the season and those goals are not met after 12 [league] games. We’ve got a series of targets we need to meet and to do that there are certain facets we need to improve.

“This is about raising the standard of everything on and off the field. To do that, you keep chipping away every day. If you want to be complacent then you won’t be here. You are only here if you want to be better.

“You can’t release yourself from the pressure if you want to be the best. There’s always pressure but it’s a nice pressure, to improve as a player. There’s great motivation there for them all and it’s every single day, from the moment they wake up.”