Brendan Rodgers wants to see Celtic improvement on cross balls

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to see better defending from his players when they meet Bayern Munich again in two weeks time.

The Scottish champions lost 3-0 in Bavaria in their Group B encounter, to goals from Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Mats Hummels.

All three goals stemmed from deliveries into the penalty area, and Rodgers is hoping for improvement on that front when Bayern visit Celtic Park.

“We hope that we can be better in terms of dealing with crosses,” he told BT Sport ESPN.

The Celtic boss added: “I just felt in the goals we could have been better in those moments.”

However, Rodgers was able to take some positives from the game.

He said: “I thought there were lots of moments in the game where we looked comfortable. We had moments in counter-attack and some other good moments in the game. I thought second half we were much better.”

