Brendan Rodgers urges Scotland to use Kieran Tierney at left back

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the next Scotland boss will get the “maximum” out of Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month Kieran Tierney as a left-back.

The 20-year-old played right-back for Gordon Strachan and interim boss Malky Mackay used him as a left-sided centre-back against Netherlands.

Kieran Tierney is presented with the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month award for October. Picture: SNS Group

But Rodgers said: “His best position is left-back and, if he plays left-back for Scotland, they will gain the maximum out of a super-talented young player.

“You see his threat when he plays as a full-back or a wide player in a 3-4-3.”

Tierney, right,who said of his award, “It is my first one, I am delighted with it and couldn’t have done it without the boys” captained the Scots for the first time in the 1-0 defeat by the Dutch.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is the SFA’s No 1 target to be the new Scotland manager.