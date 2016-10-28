Brendan Rodgers: Titles are never given out in October

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will not start thinking about titles if his side go 10 points clear on Saturday.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions will stretch their lead into double figures, with a game in hand, if they beat second-placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

But Rodgers said: “There has never been a title given out in October.

“It marks the opening period of the season. It will be our 10th league game and up until this point we have made a good start.

“A lot of other teams will have something to say about that. There is still a very long way to go, we are not even a third of the way through.”

Celtic made a major statement on Wednesday night when a team showing eight changes won 4-0 against Ross County in Dingwall while their four nearest rivals all failed to win in midweek, Aberdeen losing at Hamilton.

“I said when I came in that we would assess it after 10 games,” Rodgers said. “We have won eight of nine games, drawn the other game but we should have won. We should be sat here with nine out of nine wins.

“After this game we will assess it but the players are really performing at a good level so early in the season.

“We respect the qualities of Aberdeen. They have good players, play a lot of the game on the counter-attack, play direct at times, play some good football, and they will be hoping they can pick up from the disappointment during the week.

“But our main focus is on ourselves and we have shown in the early part of the season, if we get our side of the game right, we can be a threat to teams.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Brown to make Scotland return | Barton nears Rangers exit | Celtic ‘a hard club to leave’

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY