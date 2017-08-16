Brendan Rodgers says Stuart Armstrong affected by agents’ delay

Brendan Rodgers believes Stuart Armstrong’s agents have created a false impression that the player wants to leave Celtic which has contributed to a slump in the player’s form and confidence.

In his most withering and frank assessment yet of the impasse over Armstrong’s contract situation at the Scottish champions, Rodgers, pictured, claims it should have been resolved “long ago” with what he describes as a “really, really good offer” having been made to the midfielder.

Armstrong thrived under Rodgers last season, becoming one the the top performers in Celtic’s treble-winning “Invincibles” squad and earning a Scotland call-up.

But the 25-year-old, who is now in the last year of his current contract, has not been a regular starter so far this season with Rodgers observing a “nervousness” in his play.

The Celtic manager has no doubts Armstrong’s preference is to sign a new deal at the club but suspects his representatives – PFAS Pro Legal – remain hopeful of an alternative option in the English Premier League.

“There has been an offer there for a long time now which is a really, really good offer,” said Rodgers.

“But if his representatives feel there are maybe other options for him – and we haven’t had an offer [from another club] – and they want to wait and wait and wait and wait to see what happens then, okay, that’s what you do. But the player suffers.

“I have regular chats with Stuart. He is someone that I really respect as a person and I really respect the development that he made as a player last season. I want him to get back to that level. What worried me the other day was that I saw something in a player that I hadn’t seen since when I first came in to the club.

“Just a lack of confidence, nothing behaviourally. It’s just when you see someone’s confidence being affected, when you see a sort of nervousness when he made a pass. I’ve known him long enough now. I saw what he was when I came in and I watched him grow and develop. Then I see where he is now. And I don’t want him to be there. I want him to be the best player he can be.

“That is where the contract situation comes in. It is about finding that stability. If you’re paying someone to make decisions for you and who’ll gain their commission from it then, of course, that’s what you look towards.

“Listen, most players have representatives. They are there to represent them. It is something that could and