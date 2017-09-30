Brendan Rodgers says draw with Hibs is ‘result of the season’

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Hibs today is the ‘result of the season’.

Despite Celtic taking the lead after a quarter of an hour through Callum McGregor, a John McGinn brace gave Hibs hope that they could end the Hoops’ long unbeaten run before McGregor scored his and Celtic’s second to level the scores.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers embraces Hibs manager Neil Lennon after the two teams shared the points at Parkhead. Picture: PA

But Rodgers, who shuffled his pack and left Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair on the bench, said that he had been expecting a tough game from Neil Lennon’s men.

Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland after the game that it was ‘arguably our best result of the season’, adding: “Coming into the game today, it was always going to be difficult.

“Hibs have shown that, on their day, they are a very good side.

“It is an amazing indication of the run we have been on, with the tiredness creeping in after all the midweek travel, to go 2-1 down and to come back - I have nothing but pride for the players.

“I give credit to them for everything they’ve put into this last month. We have played a lot of games in a short space of time.”

