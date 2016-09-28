Brendan Rodgers must play back three against Manchester City

The best that Celtic Brendan Rodgers and his team might be able to hope for from their hosting of Manchester City in the Champions League this evening is a narrow defeat, frankly. In order to achieve that pragmatism must be prioritised. For the first time this season, that also carries a degree of promise.

The injury return of Jozo Simunovic, who has featured in the past three matches following six months out with knee problems, means that Rodgers has five defenders he can trust to choose from for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s 11th-straight win chasing side. He should deploy all of these, which means forming a back three from Kolo Toure, Erik Sviatchenko and Simunovic for the first time. With Craig Gordon behind offering some assurance behind a new backline, the Scotland keeper lacking nothing in communication skills.

Simunovic offers an aggression and alertness that makes the 22-year-old more of a front-footed defender than Toure and Sviatchenko, but each of the three has qualities to complement the others. Rodgers may have fielded a back three in his side’s 7-0 flogging in the Nou Camp. However, with no Simunovic, Mikael Lustig was drafted in from the right. In turn meant fielding Cristian Gamboa in the wing-back role on that flank. The Costa Rican did not appear capable of demonstrating the fortitude that Lustig has often reserved for Champions League outings .

Admittedly, on the left Kieran Tierney found himself bamboozled with Barcelona’s movement but his determination to step his level has been impressively evident in the games since. At 19, he is still learning but Rodgers should set-out to make the environment one where the accent is on doing everything to avoid the lessons being of the all-too-painful variety. The Celtic manager has talked of his team being aggressive and not passive, as they were in the Nou Camp. He has spoken about defending from the front, where Moussa Dembele will lead the line. He could be supported by Scott Sinclair, with Tom Rogic in that vicinity, and Scott Brown and Nir Bitton in deep-lying roles. A 3-4-2-1, or 5-4-1 out of possession, may be a needs-must configuration.