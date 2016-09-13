Brendan Rodgers laments ‘critical’ missed penalty

Manager Brendan Rodgers was disappointed with Celtic’s 7-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, but believes his side can learn lessons from the loss and become stronger.

Lionel Messi netted a hat-trick, with team-mate Luis Suarez bagging a brace, while a goal apiece from Neymar and Andres Iniesta completed the scoring for the Spanish giants at the Nou Camp.

Celtic’s best chance to score came with a penalty at 1-0 down, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Moussa Dembele’s weak effort.

Rodgers, whose Scottish Premiership side beat Old Firm rivals Rangers 5-1 at the weekend, told BT Sport 3: “We put a huge effort into the weekend and got a fantastic victory.

“It’s always going to be really, really tough in your next game to probably the best possession team in the world.

“I think in the first half we had a critical moment in the game. We went 1-0 down very early and then got a great chance and I think if you get the penalty and get it to 1-1 then it makes it a little bit nervy, especially after them losing at the weekend.

“But, of course, not long after that they got the second goal and I think in the second half we ran out of legs to be honest.

“The game at the weekend added to the immense quality they have in their game and it obviously becomes very difficult and then the scoreline by the end is bitterly disappointing.

“There’s a lot to take from the game for the players in terms of technique, in terms of simplicity and quality and lots of things to learn for them from the game.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Old Firm eye Reo-Coker | McCoist slams Rangers fans | Welsh full-back at Hibs

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY