Brendan Rodgers: Kieran Tierney is made to be Celtic captain

Brendan Rodgers insisted last night that Kieran Tierney was “made” to be Celtic captain after the 20-year-old produced a goalscoring display as he became the club’s youngest skipper for a competitive game in living memory.

Tierney, who led a side featuring five teenagers, hit a 35-yard howitzer as Celtic demolished Kilmarnock 5-0 to book their place in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals. Rodgers was emphatic that the youngster, deputising for the suspended Scott Brown, could fulfil his destiny in the role.

Rodgers said “Scotland have a huge talent” in Tierney. Of the captaincy, he said: “He’s made for it, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve got some real senior guys at the club. I could give anyone the captain’s armband; Craig Gordon or Mikael Lustig. But if you’re talking for the future once Brown’s time is up – which won’t be for a few years yet – then he’s made for it.

“He’s of that ilk. Kieran doesn’t waste his time doing stupid things, he’s concentrated on his football. He lives his life to be a player, he’s not drinking, he trains like an animal every day and wherever you ask him to play he plays it to a high level. Tactically he’s improving all the time and he’s an absolute joy to work with.

“He would fit the mould of a captain, he’s certainly got the credentials. You have to be careful what age you give it to them but there’s no doubt he’s on that journey to one day lead the club for sure.

“He took great pride in winning the Dafabet Cup against Sunderland [in the pre-season friendly]. It means everything to him, to go into the huddle and say his speech. He’s one of those young guys that really inspires through his performance.”