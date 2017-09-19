Brendan Rodgers grants fan permission to propose on Celtic Park pitch

A Celtic fan has joked that his fiancee was more excited about meeting Brendan Rodgers than she was at getting engaged - after the Hoops boss allowed the proposal to take place on the Parkhead pitch.

Nicki Lynch got down on one knee on the turf and popped the question to Caity Ryan moments after Celtic’s 4-0 victory over Ross County, while the players went through their warm down.

And Rodgers and his wife Charlotte were waiting in the tunnel to offer their best wishes to Nicki and Caity.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Nicki said the experience had been ‘surreal’ adding: “It’s amazing.

“Caity is a massive Celtic fan, her bedroom is covered in Hoops posters and memorabilia - I kid her on it’s like a 10-year-old boy’s room.

“I got seats in the director’s box for the game and was planning to propose. I emailed the club asking if I could get pitchside and they said Brendan would have to give permission.

“Incredibly, he gave us the green light and waited with his wife to meet us.”

Describing the Hoops boss and his wife as ‘fantastic’, Nicki added: “Caity was so emotional. In fact, I’m sure she was more excited at meeting Brendan than she is about getting married.”

Nicki also revealed how he flew Caity’s mum Tricia over from the family’s hometown of Belfast, but managed to keep it a secret from his fiancee.

But Nicki said the proposal has come at a price, joking: “Some of my pals are kidding me on that I’ve wrecked it for them - no one can compete with that for a proposal.”

