Brendan Rodgers eager for first taste of Old Firm game

Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to a noise like no other at Celtic Park when he experiences close up his first Old Firm game on Saturday.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss is a lifelong Hoops fan has but has not yet been to a match against Rangers.

As the two Glasgow giants prepare to meet in the Ladbrokes Premiership for the first time in four years, Rodgers will get a pitchside view - but he has witnessed enough passion from the home fans since he took over in the summer to give him a flavour of what to expect.

The Northern Irishman said: “Of course a lot of my adulthood in England I have been coaching and working so never really had the chance to see them but certainly watched them on television when I could.

“But I don’t think anything will prepare you from watching on the television to actually being there.

“And this time being the first time in the number of years there has been a Celtic-Rangers game at Celtic Park then of course that is going to add that little bit of spice to it.

“Each one is unique and different.

“I am really looking forward to this game because I have heard noise at Celtic Park that I haven’t heard before as a manager and a coach, wherever I have been, home or away.

“That is why so many players around the world speak so fondly and highly of the atmosphere at Celtic Park.

“It really is a unique atmosphere and with over 60,000 in it and with over 55,000 probably cheering for Celtic I think it is going to be an incredible occasion and a great occasion for Scottish football.

He continued: “The Merseyside derby was a fantastic game.

“The south Wales derby is different and in its own way, great games to be involved in and also Liverpool versus Manchester United, a real inter-city rivalry.

“This here is a different one again and I am really looking forward to it, as are the team.

“It is one of the first games I looked for when the fixtures came out and very quickly it is upon us - and I can’t wait.”

Rodgers revealed striker Leigh Griffiths has had a scan on his hamstring injury and will be monitored.

Left-back Kieran Tierney should be available after sustaining an ankle complaint which also kept him out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying win over Malta on Sunday.

