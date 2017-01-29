Brendan Rodgers doesn’t expect further transfer activity

Brendan Rodgers doesn’t expect any more ins or outs at Celtic Park prior to Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders had been linked with a move for Henry Onyekuru amid reports of a €1.5million bid for the attacker rejected by Belgian club Eupen.

However, the Celtic boss isn’t confident the club will be able to get a deal done in time, while it’s also unlikely that current first-team players will follow the likes of Ryan Christie or Kristoffer Ajer by moving out on loan.

When asked if there are going to be any late moves, Rodgers answered: “Nothing at the minute. I’m not so sure we’re going to be able to get someone in. Obviously we wanted to bring one or two in, but it’s not always down to ourselves.

“There’s probably no outs. We’ve sent a couple of players out on loan. The group we’ve got here will likely be the squad until the end of the season.

“There’s no doubt that I want to strengthen but it might not be in this window.

One player who’s been linked with a move away from the Scottish champions is goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 34-year-old was the subject of a £3million offer from Chelsea as the English Premier League leaders look for a back-up to Thibaut Courtois with current No.2 Asmir Begovic expected to move out on loan.

Despite the speculation, Rodgers insists he’s not interested in selling his goalkeeper, and suggested a new contract offer may be tabled in order to convince Gordon to stay.

He added: “Yes. He’s very much a part of what we’re trying to do here. It’s very hard to replace a player of that quality. How he’s developed over the last six months has been fantastic.

“I really want him here, to get him on a new deal and we can continue to move the whole club forward.

