Brendan Rodgers ‘could manage Celtic and Scotland’ says Hoops legend

Brendan Rodgers has the ‘capability’ to manage both Celtic and the Scottish national team, according to Celtic legend Jim Craig.

Craig, who was at Hampden at the weekend as the Lisbon Lions were inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, believes Rodgers could emulate Jock Stein by managing the two teams at the same time.

Craig, 74, told the Evening Times: “Brendan certainly has the capability of managing Celtic and Scotland but whether he would want to do it is another matter.

“It’s an enormously big decision for the SFA who they appoint next because Euro 2020 games will be played at Hampden and it would be hellish if we weren’t there.

“It puts even more strain on the incumbent, whoever that may be. Of the names being put forward very few are in football at the present moment - at least Brendan is.

“He picks players who are on form which not every manager does. They pick players who think would be the best player for the job. If you have someone who is on song then why not pick him?

“The two form players in Scotland right now are Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor.

“Just think - if [Gordon Strachan] picked McGregor then things might have been different.

“[Jock Stein] combined both jobs in 1965 - it’s a different generation, although I think [Rodgers] could do it.”