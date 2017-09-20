Brendan Rodgers cools talk of new Celtic deal for Tony Ralston

Brendan Rodgers has urged caution in assessing the early impact of Tony Ralston’s first-team breakthrough at Celtic.

The 18-year-old defender has now started five matches for the Scottish champions this season, including last week’s Champions League group stage debut against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ralston, who is under contract at Celtic until 2019, is already on the radar of several English Premier League clubs. But Rodgers has cooled talk of an improved and extended deal for the talented teenager. The Celtic manager is wary of what he describes as the “distorted reality” of young players receiving high financial rewards and elevated status too early in their careers.

“Let’s let him be and not get carried away just yet,” said Rodgers when asked about the prospect of an extended contract for Ralston. “He’s only just started playing games.

“You have to be careful with young players. I say to the young players here, it’s very easy to walk around with the Louis Vuitton soap bag.

“But when you walk out of here, don’t tell people you play for Celtic. No, you are only training with Celtic. You are playing for Celtic when you are in the first team.

“Lots of young players these days look good, they smell nice, but they don’t put the work in. They don’t play. It’s about working to play for the first team. Thankfully with Tony and the likes, he’s not that type.

“But there is one common denominator when it comes to young players falling by the wayside – money. It distorts reality. It changes people.

“I’m always cautious of that. I had Raheem Sterling playing for England when he was a regular in my Liverpool first team on £2000 per week.

“I couldn’t do it any longer than about the November time because he was absolutely brilliant, so we had to get him on a different contract. But I stretched it out as long as I could.

“With young players, one, they have to earn it and, two, you don’t go overboard with them just because they have played a couple of good games. Stay calm. See how consistent and professional they are, and if they are doing well they will always get rewarded. Let them get some games in their legs and let them go from there.

“Tony has done very well. He still has some improvements to make but there’s a really good base for him to be a part of the team.”

Rodgers has shown a willingness to promote young players ever since he arrived at Celtic, with Calvin Miller, Jack Aitchison and Michael Johnston also getting a taste of first-team action during his tenure.

“They need to behave themselves and stay professional,” he added. “I like young players but I don’t like them to act young.

“You need to have a maturity, especially at a big club like this one, with the focus on you.

“The young players I’ve brought in have all been great. I don’t have any qualms about how they live their life.

“They all know the demands to be here. You stay humble when you win and look to improve every day. With that, your life will get better and better.

“But never go away from what it’s all about – hard work and doing your very best.”