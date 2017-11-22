Brendan Rodgers claims Dembele or Griffiths dilemma is ‘perfect’

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claims to have a “perfect” striking dilemma ahead of the Champions League clash with Paris St Germain on Wednesday night.

Celtic's head coach Brendan Rodgers. Picture: AFP/Getty

French striker Moussa Dembele has returned to the Celtic starting line-up in recent weeks following a hamstring injury but it was Leigh Griffiths, back from a calf injury, who boss Brendan Rodgers had to call upon for help when the Hoops were struggling against Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Scotland forward fired in a stunning 30-yard free-kick to give the Hoops a 1-0 win and extend their unbeaten domestic record to 64 games and Rodgers is more than happy to have both to choose from for the Group B counter in the Parc des Princes.

“It is perfect,” said the Northern Irishman.

“We wouldn’t want it any other way.

“When you are a manager you need that competition, two players who have different qualities.

“I know if I play one I will get a certain type of game than when I play the other but what I can get from both is goals.

“Leigh has shown his qualities in the Champions League qualification already and away in Anderlecht when he scored his goal (in the 3-0 win).

“Moussa showed it last season and will want to show it this season as well so both players are very important.

“I have a young player on loan from Paris St Germain who has hardly featured, Odsonne Edouard, which is unfortunate for him because he has been working very hard and very well in training but - because of the performance level of the two other players - it has been difficult for him.”

PSG were ruthless in their 5-0 win over Celtic at Parkhead on match day one and have already qualified for the knockout stages with four wins out of four, scoring 17 goals without conceding.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes a lot of Celtic players will need to have the “best nights of their careers to give us a chance” but wants the Scottish champions to be more aggressive.

He said: “I think we knew they were a good team but we maybe sat off a little bit and we can be a bit more aggressive than what we were in the first game.

“We’ve watched it (the game) back.

“We’ve got ourselves a game plan we’re coming here to try. We know it’s going to be very difficult to implement that but we want to give ourselves a chance to stay in the match as long as possible.”

