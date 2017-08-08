Brendan Rodgers: Celtic would love to re-sign Patrick Roberts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he would love to have Patrick Roberts back at the club but refused to say if he had held talks with Manchester City.

Roberts excelled during an 18-month loan spell at the Glasgow club and City, his parent club, are now considering loaning him out again.

Nice were reportedly interested in the player and other clubs in the English Premier League are also thought to be keen.

Rodgers, though, is hopeful Celtic are still in with a chance.

“As we sit here now, there is nothing to add to what has been said over the last couple of days,” Rodgers said after the Betfred Cup victory over Kilmarnock.

“Pat is a Manchester City player, he spent his pre-season there and if there are any developments to come out of City then we would be hugely interested in him.

“I have heard all the rumours, gossip and speculation about him but right now he is a Manchester City player and a fantastic player.”

Asked if there had been any dialogue, Rodgers said: “That’s private if there is.”

He added: “He is clearly a big talent and between now and the end of the market Patrick and Manchester City will decide where it is he can go, and the player will have a big say in where is best for his development this coming season.

“Of course, if he is available and we can have him then we’d love to take him.”