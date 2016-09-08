Brendan Rodgers: Celtic stars to get tactical refresher

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will give his players a tactical “refresher” course ahead of Saturday’s visit of Rangers.

Rodgers knows that good football will be difficult amid the tension, intensity and atmosphere of the long-awaited Glasgow derby but he wants his players to be as prepared as possible for the game.

That has proven difficult with so many away on international duty - including Costa Rica right-back Cristian Gamboa, Celtic’s most recent signing who is yet to make his debut.

So Rodgers feels he should remind his players what is expected of them.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “We have had some players here but we don’t get them all back until Thursday, so that makes it slightly more difficult.

“We have one or two new players coming in, so you have to put in place a refresher in terms of all the work we have done.

“So when all the players come back, we will have a little session on all the things we have been working on over these three months and get them aligned into our way of working.

“We will have a couple of sessions Thursday and Friday and get them ready for the game.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘not ready’ to win title | Bougherra Kilmarnock move | call for Old Firm cool heads

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY