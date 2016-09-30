Brendan Rodgers: Celtic need to focus on Dundee now

Manager Brendan Rodgers is looking for Celtic to forget their Champions League heroics to focus on three points against Dundee.

The feelgood factor around Parkhead is sky-high after the epic 3-3 Group C draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

However, in the last game before the international break, Rodgers wants his side to cement their place at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

“The players are coming off such a high but if you want to have that winning mentality, it doesn’t matter where you go, you have to get the job done,” said Rodgers.

“It was a great night, but it is on to the next game now. The focus and intensity has to be away at Dundee.

“We need another good performance that can gain us a result and then we can close up to go away on international duty.

“Like all teams up here, they are never easy games, they are going to make it very tough. We will respect them like we did Manchester City.”

Dundee midfielder Tom Hateley will miss the game with a groin injury but defender Kevin Gomis and midfielder Mark O’Hara return from suspension.