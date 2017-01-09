Brendan Rodgers and Stuart Armstrong claim a Celtic double

Celtic are celebrating a domestic double as they proceed with their warm-weather training stint in Dubai during Scottish football’s winter break.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been named the SPFL Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month for December, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong has received the award for Player of the Month.

Celtic racked up a full house of eight victories from their eight league matches during the month, maintaining their ubeaten run in domestic football so far this season, and they signed off with a 19-point lead at the top of the table.

Armstrong scored five goals in December including a goal-of-the-season contender in Celtic’s 2-0 victory at Hamilton, and he set up Scott Sinclair’s winner in the 2-1 win over Rangers.