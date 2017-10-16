Bayern Munich injury woes mount up ahead of Celtic clash

Bayern Munich have been dealt a blow with the news that midfielder Javi Martinez will miss the visit of Celtic, with fears another midfielder could also miss out.

Martinez was replaced during Bayern’s 5-0 win over Freiburg at the weekend with a shoulder injury, but there are fears that Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal could also miss the Champions League group game.

Javi Martinez will definitely miss the Champions League clash after injuring his shoulder against Freiburg. Picture: Getty Images

Vidal wasn’t involved in the Bundesliga clash because of muscle problems, and there are concerns that the influential midfielder could be forced out of Wednesday’s match as well.

Bayern are already without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Franck Ribery while left back Juan Bernat will almost certainly miss the midweek fixture as well as he recovers from a torn ligament.

Germany international Sebastian Rudy could be called upon to partner Thiago in defensive midfield but Jupp Heynckes, now in his second spell as Bayern boss, has plenty of options in attacking midfield including James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and former Paris Saint-Germain ace Corentin Tolisso.