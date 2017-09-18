Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ‘may be out for several months’

One of Bayern Munich’s most influential players could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines, according to reports in Germany.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer is said to have sustained an injury in training ahead of the Bundesliga clash with Schalke on Tuesday night at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Manuel Neuer injured his left foot in training on Monday and will miss the match at FC Schalke 04.”

The player will undergo a ‘final examination’ on Tuesday, the club added.

A report in the newspaper BILD suggests that the Germany international has broken his left foot - just four months after breaking a metatarsal in the same foot in Bayern’s Champions League quarter final loss to Real Madrid.

Although the Bayern captain didn’t need surgery at the time, there are suggestions that he may require an operation this time around.

Neuer only returned to first team action against Werder Bremen on August 26 - but could now face a further spell on the sidelines, with understudy Sven Ulreich expected to face Celtic in October.