Bayern Munich fans praised for banner displayed at Celtic Park

Have your say

Bayern Munich fans have been praised by campaigners against the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act for the hanging of a banner during their side’s tie against Celtic.

READ MORE - Five obscure European night heroes for Scottish football clubs

Situated in the away end during Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League victory, the banner appeared to back the campaign, reading: “Repeal the O.B.A”

Celtic fans hung a similar banner criticising the legislation and politicians they felt responsible for its introduction at the recent 1-0 victory over Dundee last month.

Supporters group Fans Against Criminalisation have applauded the Bayern Munich supporters for seemingly standing in solidarity with their Scottish counterparts.

A message on Twitter read: “A massive thank you to the Bayern Munich supporters for their solidarity with fans in Scotland. This legislation embarrasses our country.”

Celtic and Bayern fans at Tuesday night's match. Picture: SNS

READ MORE - Celtic fans display banner opposing controversial Football Act