Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player following the Parkhead club’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

CRAIG GORDON - 7

Made a few fine stops across the evening, including from Robert Lewandowski before Thomas Muller put Bayern in front. Culpable at the third as his poor pass led to the corner.

CRISTIAN GAMBOA - 3

The Costa Rican was terrorised by Kingsley Coman, most notably at the second goal where the Frenchman sprinted past his marker and crossed for Joshua Kimmich to head home.

MIKAEL LUSTIG - 6

Was fortunate twice in the opening seven minutes after Lewandowski managed to steal some space in behind the Swede. Settled down and did his best in the face of constant attack.

DEDRYCK BOYATA - 6

Very strong first-half showing where he was Celtic’s best defender, but struggled a little in the second as Bayern began to find more gaps around the Celtic rearguard.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

Had a poor first half where his distribution was poor by his usual standards, but improved after the break and almost brought Celtic a goal with a terrific effort from long range.

SCOTT BROWN - 5

Tried in vain to break up Bayern attacks, but even when he was successful he’d find another wave coming along the next minute. Unable to dictate play in the manner he usually likes.

OLIVIER NTCHAM - 4

Caught in possession far too many times in his own half, leading to quick Bayern opportunities. Off the ball he struggled to get close to the home side as they built their attacks.

PATRICK ROBERTS - 6

The most consistent Celtic threat in the opening hour, he just couldn’t quite find the final ball to match some promising runs. Substituted for James Forrest late on.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 4

Tasked with driving play forward from deep but, one first-half counter aside, never really managed it. Was largely left chasing shadows and hooked for Tom Rogic just after the hour.

SCOTT SINCLAIR - 5

Had a goal disallowed for offside as he still looked to drive at the hosts even when the match was lost. Defensively, he continuously failed to do enough to stop Kimmich crossing the ball in.

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 5

Had very little support or service throughout his 65 minutes. Often seemed to be on a different wavelength, looking to go in behind when his team-mates were passing to feet.

SUBSTITUTES

Tom Rogic - 6 - Few great touches and forced keeper into good save.

Moussa Dembele - 6 - More of a focal point in attack than Griffiths.

James Forrest - 6 - His direct running launched a couple of late attacks.

