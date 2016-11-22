Barcelona tweet praise of ‘powerful’ Celtic Park atmosphere

Barcelona have praised the atmosphere of Celtic Park ahead of their Champions League meeting with the Scottish champions on Wednesday evening.

The game represents the sixth time in 12 years that the two clubs have battled it out in Glasgow, with three victories for the visitors against two Celtic wins in that time.

As the players left Catalan to make the trip to Glasgow, Barcelona tweeted about the Celtic Park atmosphere, saying their players have always been “impressed”.

The legendary attacker said in 2013: “I’ve been fortunate to play in some great stadiums in Europe with Barcelona but none compare to Celtic.”

