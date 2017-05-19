Awards for Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown

The awards keep coming for Celtic as manager Brendan Rodgers and captain Scott Brown have been named as Ladbrokes’ manager and player of the season respectively.

Rodgers adds the accolade to the Manager of the Year prize he was presented with at the PFA Scotland awards earlier this month.

He has already won four Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month awards, testament to the transformative job he has carried out at Celtic Park. The Northern Irishman is no stranger to such recognition, having picked up the League Managers’ Association prize in 2014 while in charge of Liverpool.

He has already led Celtic to the league title and Betfred Cup success with the Scottish Cup final to come next week, while records have fallen left, right and centre under his management.

For Brown, the accolade further illustrates the metamorphosis undertaken by the player. Having been written off after a disappointing season under Ronny Deila, the midfielder has roared back and been instrumental in Celtic’s monumental season. He was a worthy inclusion in the PFA Scotland team of the year.

The 31-year-old adds the accolade to his PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year award won in 2009.

With two games remaining, he could become the first player to captain a side to an unbeaten domestic treble.