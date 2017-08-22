Astana offered £1 tickets for fans attending Celtic second leg

A fixture once heading for a sell-out, Astana were forced into offering tickets for their second leg encounter with Celtic for as little as £1 per brief.

Having exited the competition by just one goal to Celtic last season, Astana’s supporters would have been hoping for some revenge this time around - only to watch in horror as their side were thumped 5-0 at Parkhead.

Faced with the prospect of watching their side inevitably exit the Champions League - with a place in the Europa League group stages, and therefore other European fixtures, already secured - sales understandably dried up.

This prompted the club into distract action, something that was revealed to the UK audience by BT Sport commentator Ian Darke during the first half

