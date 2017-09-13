Anthony Ralston ‘won’t lose sleep’ over Neymar handshake snub

Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston has brushed off a handshake snub from Brazilian striker Neymar in the wake of PSG’s 5-0 win at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston (56) exchanges words with Neymar at full-time. Picture: SNS

The two players had some verbal sparring during the match but the 18-year-old was prepared to let bygones be bygones when the full-time whistle went.

As Ralston approached, Neymar decided to ignore the right-back as he went for a handshake, attracting much criticism from fans watching the game on television and through social media.

Ralston, though, insists he’s not particularly concerned by the antics of the £200million striker.

He said: “It wasn’t a big deal. I won’t dwell on that too much. If that is the case and that is the way he wants to be, then fine. I don’t care. Like I said, everybody is different, so I won’t lose any sleep over it.”

