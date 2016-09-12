Andres Iniesta says Barcelona will be ready for Celtic

Andres Iniesta has warned Celtic not to be fooled by their shock home loss to Alaves and insisted they will get it right against the Scottish champions, writes Mark Walker.

On the same day Celtic were rampaging past Rangers, the Spanish giants were toiling to a 2-1 Nou Camp defeat by newly-promoted Basque minnows Alaves.

But Iniesta doesn’t believe Celtic should raise their hopes of springing a surprise tomorrow in the Champions League opener.

He said: “Against Celtic everything will be different. This loss won’t affect us.

“We must have patience. We have certainly had a bad performance but we need to analyse the cause and correct the errors we made. It was one of those games where nothing turned out right. We struggled and couldn’t break down their defence.

“But we’ve paid for it and we have to make sure things are better for Celtic.”

Barca boss Luis Enrique said: “Alaves had three chances and scored with two of them.

“I thought our defence looked fragile, but we will improve.”

Barcelona will be without their No 1 keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Former Ajax and Netherlands keeper Jasper Cillessen, who has faced Celtic with his former club in both the Champions League and the Europa League recently, will take his place.