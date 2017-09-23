Anderlecht warm up for Celtic game with Waasland win

Anderlecht warmed up for their Champions League tie with Celtic with a 2-1 away win over Waasland-Beveren.

The Belgian champions had to come from behind to take all three points and the result moves them into seventh place in the Pro League.

Isaac Kiese Thelin opened the scoring for the home side in the seventh minute and Waasland went into the break 1-0 up. Anderlecht brought on top scorer Henry Onyekuru at half-time but the visitors had to wait until the 75th minute for an equaliser. Romanian international Nicolae Stanciu, pictured right, got the goal then set up the winner for Uros Spajic six minutes later.

Stanciu was Anderlecht’s record signing when he joined in summer 2016 from Steaua Bucharest for an initial fee of €7.8 million which could rise to €9.8m depending on appearances.

Argentine coach Nicolas Frutos is currently in charge of Anderlecht after manager Rene Weiler was sacked last week.