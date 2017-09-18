Anderlecht sack manager Rene Weiler ahead of Celtic clash

Anderlecht have parted company with manager Rene Weiler after an inauspicious start to the season, culminating in a 2-2 draw with KV Kortrijk at the weekend.

Weiler, who led Anderlecht to their 34th league title last season and took them into the Europa League quarter finals, had come under pressure following the draw away to Kortrijk.

Anderlecht needed a 76th minute equaliser from former Celtic target Henry Onyekuru to secure a point, with the result leaving them nine points adrift of league leaders Club Brugge.

The result prompted several of Anderlecht’s fans to protest after the match, calling for the 44-year-old Weiler to be relieved of his duties.

And a statement this morning from the Brussels-based side confirmed that Weiler and the club had gone their separate ways.

The statement read: “René Weiler won the club’s 34th league title, reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, qualified for the group stage of the Champions League and stimulated the progression of young talents like Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker.

Anderlecht fans called for Weiler to be sacked after the 2-2 draw with Kortrijk. Picture: Getty Images

“The club thanks René Weiler for his commitment, his services and his professionalism.

“The current technical staff, composed of Nicolas Frutos, David Sesa and Thomas Binggeli, will take over - on an interim basis.”

Anderlecht travel to Westerlo midweek for a cup tie, before returning to league duty away to Waasland-Beveren next Saturday in their last game before they welcome Celtic to the Constant Vanden Stock stadium.

Westerlo are currently joint bottom of the Belgian second tier while Waasland-Beveren are seventh in the Belgian First Division A, level on points with Anderlecht but with a superior goal difference.