Anderlecht: Celtic fans without a ticket risk being arrested

Anderlecht have released a statement warning Celtic fans that they risk being arrested if they travel to the Belgian municipality without a match ticket.

READ MORE - Slovakia boss Jan Kozak wary of Scotland’s Celtic factor

Thousands of away supporters are expected to make the trip for the Champions League encounter, though tickets will be hard to come by with Anderlecht’s home ground holding only 21,500.

Local police will be strict with those who travel without the means to attend the match.

A statement from Anderlecth read: “RSC Anderlecht would like to remind all fans of Celtic FC who will be making the trip to Brussels that it is mandatory to be in possession of a valid match ticket when they are present in the territory of Anderlecht or the neigbouring community of Sint-Gillis/Saint-Gilles.

“All Celtic supporters who can’t show a valid match ticket when asked by the authorities, risk being arrested.”

READ MORE - Scotland boss: It was mistake for Pedro Caixinha to anger Scott Brown