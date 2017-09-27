Anderlecht 0 - 3 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for each and every Celtic player after an unforgettable win in Brussels.

Craig Gordon - 7

Spilled a routine shot from Sofiane Hanni early in the second half, but made people forget about that with a superb one-handed stop from Pieter Gerkens.

Mikael Lustig - 7

Celtic were guilty of slack passing early with the full-back one of the worst offenders. Defensively he was sound, though, and improved his distribution as the game went on.

Jozo Simunovic - 9

Composed in possession and always seemed to be in the right place to try and snuff out the danger when Anderlecht attacked. The defence was rock solid and Jozo excelled as their leader.

Dedryck Boyata - 8

Was turned a little easily for Hanni’s chance just after Celtic scored, but that was the one blemish on an otherwise confident performance. You’d never have been able to tell he never played this season prior to last midweek.

Kieran Tierney - 8

Asked to play more cautiously than normal. Defended superbly and still got forward to put in an excellent cross for the opening goal.

Scott Brown - 7

His composure on the ball helped settle down Celtic after a nervy opening 30 minutes from the visitors. Went down with a hamstring injury and replaced.

Patrick Roberts - 8

Pretty anonymous before the break but came on to a game in the second period. Got a bit of luck with his goal but deserved it through his decisiveness when other players may have dallied. Defensively he was great, constantly tracking back to cover Dennis Appiah’s runs from wing-back.

Olivier Nthcam - 7

Alarmingly slopping in possession throughout most of the first half but made up for it with a killer pass through for Kieran Tierney in the build-up to the opener. Improved tremendously after the break.

Tom Rogic - 6

Played in a slightly deeper role than he’s used to, shading out to the right of centre in Celtic’s 4-1-4-1. Was closely marked throughout his 65 minutes and struggled to make an impact.

Scott Sinclair - 8

With his strong running he was able to continually drag Celtic up the park, either when they were sloppy in possession in the first half or under the kosh in the second. Rounded off a fine performance with his goal.

Leigh Griffiths - 7

His touch was off at times and he was a little isolated early in the game. However, he never stopped running and showed great instincts to attack the back post where he was able to finish Tierney’s low cross.

SUBS

Callum McGregor - 7 - Brought some renewed energy to the midfield area.

Nir Bitton - 5 - Caught in possession too often after replacing Brown.

James Forrest - 6 - Another who worked hard to preserve the victory.

