Search

Actor does spot on impression of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers saw his side lose 7-0 to Barcelona last night. Picture: AFP/Getty

Brendan Rodgers saw his side lose 7-0 to Barcelona last night. Picture: AFP/Getty

1
Have your say

English actor Darren Farley has posted a terrific impression of Brendan Rodgers on social media in the aftermath of Celtic’s 7-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Farley - who’ll be recognisable to British TV viewers as one half of the Carly-Farley duo in the Coral adverts - is known for his impersonating skills.

He’s tweeted impersonations of Wayne Rooney, Jeff Stelling and Jamie Carragher in the past, as well as doing Rodgers a few other times.

Despite having a Liverpudlian accent, Farley nails Rodgers’ Northern Irish tones, and even mimics the Celtic gaffer’s facial expressions.

In the one-minute clip, he takes on the role of Rodgers being interviewed following the defeat to Barcelona.

He said: “I’m so surprised we didn’t win the game. We’ve controlled the game. We’ve shown great human being awareness.

“Barcelona played great. Luis was great, he was their main man. He is a beautiful man. And when he’s not trying to eat people he’s a wonderfully humble man, a great human being.

“And Scotty Sinclair was wonderful. One of the greatest players in the world. He was incredible today. And the one compliment I could pay to wee Scotty, wee Scott there, is that he could be the next Regi Blinker.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic display ‘unacceptable’ | Worst Rangers start since 1989 | Weir ‘could face SFA sanctions’

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Back to the top of the page