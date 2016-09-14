Actor does spot on impression of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

English actor Darren Farley has posted a terrific impression of Brendan Rodgers on social media in the aftermath of Celtic’s 7-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Farley - who’ll be recognisable to British TV viewers as one half of the Carly-Farley duo in the Coral adverts - is known for his impersonating skills.

He’s tweeted impersonations of Wayne Rooney, Jeff Stelling and Jamie Carragher in the past, as well as doing Rodgers a few other times.

Despite having a Liverpudlian accent, Farley nails Rodgers’ Northern Irish tones, and even mimics the Celtic gaffer’s facial expressions.

In the one-minute clip, he takes on the role of Rodgers being interviewed following the defeat to Barcelona.

He said: “I’m so surprised we didn’t win the game. We’ve controlled the game. We’ve shown great human being awareness.

“Barcelona played great. Luis was great, he was their main man. He is a beautiful man. And when he’s not trying to eat people he’s a wonderfully humble man, a great human being.

“And Scotty Sinclair was wonderful. One of the greatest players in the world. He was incredible today. And the one compliment I could pay to wee Scotty, wee Scott there, is that he could be the next Regi Blinker.”

