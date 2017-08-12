Brechin City 2 - 2 Livingston: New boys’ impressive comeback

Brechin City produced a stirring second-half fightback to claim their first Championship point after the promoted pair could not be separated at Glebe Park.

Chances were created at both ends in a lively opening with Andrew Jackson looking the most likely to find an opener for the hosts while Dylan Mackin was a constant threat up front for Livvy.

Indeed, it was the latter who broke the deadlock when he found space in the City box to rifle home a left-foot shot.

Danny Mullen was just off target on two occasions as the Lions looked to double their advantage but Sean Crighton could just as easily have levelled when he headed wide from a good position.

The visitors found the clinical touch again just before the break when Scott Pittman took Alan Lithgow’s pass and shot low into the net.

Brechin came out battling on the restart and they were back in contention when Kalvin Orsi reduced the deficit.

And they were level soon after when the visiting defence failed to close down Finn Graham who picked his spot from 14 yards.