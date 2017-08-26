Brechin City 0 - 4 Inverness CT: Caley Thistle earn first win

John Robertson, the Inverness manager, challenged his side to start climbing the table after watching them finally secure their elusive first win.

A brace from Iain Vigurs and goals either side of the interval from Brad Mckay and Alex Cooper handed the Highland capital club their first victory since dropping down to the Championship.

The outcome was never really in doubt after Mckay headed in the second three minutes after Vigurs’ opener and the result eases the pressure on the Highlanders.

It helps eases the pressure on the Highlanders after taking only a point from their first three league games following relegation from the Premiership.

“There was some exceptional football and some really good goals,” said Robertson. “Hopefully it’ll settle down the players and the fans and we can start making our way up the league.”

Vigurs gave Inverness the lead with a deflected shot on 26 minutes that looped over Graeme Smith, with Mckay heading in Cooper’s corner three minutes later.

Cooper got his name on the scoresheet just after the hour, rattling an effort into the bottom corner, and Vigurs glanced in Liam Polworth’s corner on 73 minutes to complete the victory.

Brechin City manager, Darren Dods, cursed the loss of such simple goals at Glebe Park.

“The disappointing thing was to lose a goal three minutes after the first one,” he said.

“We lost our way a wee bit in the second-half and gave away a couple of cheap goals.”