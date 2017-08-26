SPFL club ‘sorry’ for no Twitter updates as media team at Creamfields

Berwick Rangers have apologised in advance for the lack of social media updates from today’s fixture with Cowdenbeath - because their media team are away to Creamfields for the weekend.

The borders club tweeted the notice to their fans just under an hour before kick-off, explaining that those usually responsible for keeping fans abreast of events are tripping the light fantastic at the famous UK dance festival.

Seeing as most lower league clubs rely on volunteers to run the social media accounts during games, it’s hard to begrudge the group their weekend of non-stop raving.

Supporter @Hammy2273 instead questioned their choice of festival, saying they should have opted for Download instead.

