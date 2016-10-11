Alloa Athletic name Jim Goodwin as their new manager

Jim Goodwin has been named as the new manager of Alloa Athletic, replacing outgoing boss Jack Ross.

The 34-year-old midfielder has made the step up after Ross opted to takeover at St Mirren, the very club Goodwin moved from when he signed for Alloa this past summer.

He’ll now look to build on the start made by Ross, with Alloa sitting third in the League One table.

