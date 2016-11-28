Holders Hibs could face Bonnyrigg Rose in Cup 4th round

Holders Hibs will begin their defence of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a fourth round away clash against either Dumbarton or Bonnyrigg Rose.

The draw at Rugby Park last night handed the Junior outfit a massive incentive when they take on the Sons in their replay at the Cheaper Insurance Direct Stadium next week following Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

Hearts will travel to Championship side Raith Rovers, managed by ex-Jambos boss Gary Locke.

Celtic were drawn away to either Albion Rovers or Queen of the South, while Rangers host Motherwell and Kilmarnock face Hamilton in the only all-Premiership ties.

Spartans, who meet St Mirren in Paisley tomorrow night, would be rewarded with a trip to top-flight Dundee should they shock the Buddies.

SCOTTISH CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Ross County v Dundee United

St Johnstone v Forres Mechanics or Stenhousemuir

Albion Rovers or Queen of the South v Celtic

Livingston v East Fife or Edinburgh City

Rangers v Motherwell

Aberdeen v Stranraer or East Kilbride

Elgin City v Inverness

Raith Rovers v Hearts

Kilmarnock v Hamilton

Bonnyrigg Rose or Dumbarton v Hibernian

Brechin City or Ayr United v Queen’s Park or Montrose

Partick Thistle v Formartine United or Annan Athletic

Stirling Albion or Wick Academy v Clyde or Arbroath

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Dundee v St Mirren or Spartans

Beith Juniors or Greenock Morton v Falkirk