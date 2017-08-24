Albion Rovers booted out of Irn-Bru Cup for fielding ineligible player

Albion Rovers have been kicked out of the IRN-BRU Cup after being found guilty of a breach of regulations, the Scottish Professional Football League has announced.

The SPFL charged the club with a breach of regulations after fielding an ineligible player in the first round win over Spartans on August 15.

Liam McGuigan came off the bench during the match, which was won by Rovers 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, despite not being registering to play in the match.

The club pleaded guilty to the breach of regulations, and have been kicked out of the competition and fined £2,000.

Spartans have been reinstated in the cup, and will go on to face Linfield at home in the second round after being awarded a 3-0 win.

